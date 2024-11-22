iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 592,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,346 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.0% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQLT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 53,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $994,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $38.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

