iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Raised by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,239,000 after acquiring an additional 61,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 195,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $99.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.