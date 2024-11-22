Jennison Associates LLC Buys 14,167 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $53,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.25.

Gartner Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IT opened at $519.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $411.15 and a 52-week high of $559.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $519.61 and its 200-day moving average is $479.95.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,411.58. This trade represents a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. This trade represents a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,172 shares of company stock valued at $38,023,255 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

