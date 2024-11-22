Jennison Associates LLC Has $38.57 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $38,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 9,439.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,121 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3,648.4% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 501,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 370.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 615,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,327,000 after acquiring an additional 484,403 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3,137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 405,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 392,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,657,000 after purchasing an additional 320,967 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $117.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average of $88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.66.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Mizuho raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

