Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 322,578 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $27,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 82,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 76,169 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 466,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth approximately $914,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 22,050 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $745,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,720,042.20. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $222,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 958,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,768,707.80. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,272. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.46%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

