Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 280.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $43,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $92.50 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.20. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Melius Research assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,221,502.24. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,710.62. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

