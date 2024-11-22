Jennison Associates LLC Sells 12,749 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $50,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Plains GP Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 149.41%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

