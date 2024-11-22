Jennison Associates LLC Sells 69,547 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,547 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $29,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $5,931,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Boot Barn by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 51.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000.

Boot Barn Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BOOT opened at $136.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.27. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $169.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Williams Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

