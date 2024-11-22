K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.73), with a volume of 95 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.77).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.50 million, a PE ratio of -1,230.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

In other K3 Business Technology Group news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 38,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £27,208.30 ($34,254.44). Insiders have bought 73,790 shares of company stock worth $5,165,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Solutions segments.

