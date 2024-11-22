King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $10.68 Million Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,130 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Global Industrial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 12.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE GIC opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.14). Global Industrial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

