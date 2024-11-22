King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,895,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,067,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after buying an additional 796,659 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,945,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

