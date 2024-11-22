King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Crocs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 8.0% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Crocs by 10.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.88. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.71 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

