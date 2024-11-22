King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,733 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,640 shares of the software’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 274.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALTR. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALTR

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $578,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $1,157,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,935,366.80. This trade represents a 8.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,544 shares of company stock worth $35,717,201. 21.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Profile

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.