Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Insider Sells $1,382,400.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) insider Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $1,382,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,621 shares in the company, valued at $8,177,621.76. This trade represents a 14.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Landon Edmond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Klaviyo alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Landon Edmond sold 21,764 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $702,541.92.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Klaviyo stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.85 and a beta of 1.13. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 608.9% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,762,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,973 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,205,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,201,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 19.7% during the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,944,000 after purchasing an additional 224,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Klaviyo by 38.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 357,355 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KVYO shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Report on KVYO

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.