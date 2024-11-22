K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $5.96. K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 112 shares.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.
