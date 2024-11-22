L & S Advisors Inc Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Argan were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Argan by 108.6% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 7,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Argan by 76.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Argan during the third quarter valued at $395,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Argan by 283.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 42,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the second quarter worth about $3,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other Argan news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,962.40. This represents a 21.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,631.48. This represents a 22.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGX stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $162.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average is $90.07.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Argan had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

