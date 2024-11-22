L & S Advisors Inc Has $352,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.7% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 949.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,008 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 295.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 96,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,147,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,560,000 after buying an additional 171,089 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $161.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $290.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.14 and its 200 day moving average is $152.69. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.93.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

