Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 10,093 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 46.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,605 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 730.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,585 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $65,389,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 974,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,273,000 after acquiring an additional 651,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 75.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,142,000 after acquiring an additional 563,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,928,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

NYSE ES opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Eversource Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

