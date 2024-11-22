Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.84 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,839,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 91.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 582,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 277,700 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,419,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,601,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

