Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 48.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 353.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH opened at $29.05 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

