Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 48.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 353.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CELH opened at $29.05 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48.
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.
