Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 62,030 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,030 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 273,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after buying an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Kellanova by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 498.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 217,320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 6.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $9,280,077.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,337,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,805,654.75. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,109,047 shares of company stock worth $89,483,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of K opened at $80.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $81.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.35%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

