Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 88,549 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,549 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 53,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

RVT stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

