Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lear were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Lear by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,195,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lear from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. Lear Co. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $147.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

