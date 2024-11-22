Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) CEO Purchases $24,000.00 in Stock

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) CEO Brian M. Culley acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 194,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,905.20. This represents a 25.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

LCTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,337. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 311.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 159,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.