LooksRare Market Cap Reaches $50.06 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $50.06 million and $4.85 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars.

