LPL Financial LLC Acquires 171,297 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,297 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $197,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

