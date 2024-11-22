LPL Financial LLC Buys 268,992 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,992 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $263,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $120.34.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

