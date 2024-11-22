LPL Financial LLC Has $320.12 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,011,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $320,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,512,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,598,000 after buying an additional 167,836 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,859,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,613 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,442 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,138,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,244,000 after acquiring an additional 38,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,505 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

