Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 903,164 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,458,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 903,164 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bruker were worth $376,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bruker by 11.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 12.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 146,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

