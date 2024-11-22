MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Stock Price Up 20.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) shot up 20.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 7,455,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 8,495,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Trading Up 17.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £673,633.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

