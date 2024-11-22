Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,927,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 415,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 310,095 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 353,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,713 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 250,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.0773 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.