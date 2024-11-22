Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $14.12 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 63,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,119,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $234.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.20 and a fifty-two week high of $242.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.