Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at Desjardins

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cfra raised their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Metro from C$84.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Metro from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$87.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Metro
Metro Trading Up 0.6 %
About Metro
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Metro
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.