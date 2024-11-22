Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at Desjardins

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cfra raised their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Metro from C$84.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Metro from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$87.50.

MRU traded up C$0.53 on Friday, hitting C$89.52. 192,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.10. Metro has a 12 month low of C$65.43 and a 12 month high of C$90.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$80.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

