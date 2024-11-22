MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.25 and last traded at $65.25, with a volume of 648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.72.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

