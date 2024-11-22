Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Shares Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 79 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 79 ($0.99). 480,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,193,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.03).

A number of brokerages have commented on MCG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mobico Group from GBX 65 ($0.81) to GBX 70 ($0.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 66 ($0.83) target price on shares of Mobico Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £489.74 million, a P/E ratio of -346.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

