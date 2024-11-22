Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $670.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $747.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $875.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

