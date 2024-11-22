Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 2,428 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.80. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RITM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

