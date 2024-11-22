Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $113.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.51. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

