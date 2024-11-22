Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 5,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 151,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $150,363.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,191,939.16. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $114,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,008. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,703 shares of company stock worth $790,338. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

