Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 142 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

PPA stock opened at $119.65 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $86.53 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.76.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

