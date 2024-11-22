Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Navigator during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Clarkson Capital raised Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DNB Markets assumed coverage on Navigator in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Navigator Stock Performance

NYSE:NVGS opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Navigator’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

