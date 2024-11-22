Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.43.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $148.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $155.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,859.40. This trade represents a 17.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,503.30. This trade represents a 38.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,924 shares of company stock worth $1,271,449. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

