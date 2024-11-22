Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 931 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,410,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.2% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 38,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 113.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

NYSE IIPR opened at $105.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.37. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $138.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.76). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 52.51%. The business had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 135.23%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

