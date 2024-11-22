Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSL. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 14.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,977,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,743 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 237.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 204,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 144,161 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:GSL opened at $22.84 on Friday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 46.38%. The company had revenue of $174.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

