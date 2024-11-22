Myro (MYRO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31.35 Million

Myro (MYRO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Myro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Myro has a market cap of $117.82 million and $31.35 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Myro has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98,369.08 or 0.99294846 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97,801.18 or 0.98721600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Myro

Myro launched on November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens. The official website for Myro is myrothedog.com. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol.

Myro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.12164773 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $35,808,211.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myro using one of the exchanges listed above.

