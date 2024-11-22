NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.200-7.400 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.41. The company had a trading volume of 420,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,128. NetApp has a twelve month low of $77.56 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $38,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,782.80. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,049 shares of company stock worth $2,807,851 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

