NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 446,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178,269 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 375.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after buying an additional 868,955 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 361,245 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,602,000 after acquiring an additional 223,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 181.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 304,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 196,218 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,489 shares in the company, valued at $905,865.48. This trade represents a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NTCT opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

