nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Sells $155,250.00 in Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,961,021.85. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,733,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,221,000 after purchasing an additional 227,580 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,337,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after buying an additional 309,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 626,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LASR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

