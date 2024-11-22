NU (NYSE:NU) Trading 2.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.76. 6,748,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 32,434,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NU by 105.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560,986 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NU by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after buying an additional 24,140,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after buying an additional 16,638,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,147,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after buying an additional 11,613,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,833 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

