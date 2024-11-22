Nwam LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,474,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.8% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $597.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $455.41 and a 12-month high of $603.09. The stock has a market cap of $515.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

